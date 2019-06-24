UN Refugee Agency to Launch First Ever Global Refugee Forum in Geneva - UNHCR

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a press release on Monday that it will launch its first Global Refugee Forum in Geneva in December in an effort to improve the international response regarding refugees

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The UN High Commissioner for Refugees UNHCR ) said in a press release on Monday that it will launch its first Global Refugee Forum in Geneva in December in an effort to improve the international response regarding refugees

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is pleased to announce the first ever Global Refugee Forum, which will take place on 17 and 18 December 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland," the release said. "The Global Refugee Forum will be an opportunity for countries to take stock of today's situation and to strengthen the international response."

UNHCR explained that the event is part of the implementation the Global Compact on Refugees - an international framework for a sustainable solution to refugee situation affirmed by the UN in December 2018.

The event in co-organized by Turkey, Germany, Ethiopia and Costa Rica.

The Global Refugee Forum, which will be held at ministerial level, is expected to bring together government officials, civil society, the private sector and refugees and develop new proposals and measures to ease pressure on host countries and strengthen refugee communities, the release said.

UNHCR noted in the release that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to attend the event.

UNHCR also said the Global Refugee Forum will address plans for burden and responsibility-sharing, education, jobs, energy, infrastructure, solutions and protection capability.

The number of people displaced in 2018 worldwide exceeded 70 million of which 25.9 million are refugees, according to the UNHCR.