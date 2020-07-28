UN Refugee Agency Urges Mitigation of Deadly Risks for Displaced in Sahel, Lake Chad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has urged the international community to make greater efforts to reduce the deadly risks for displaced people posed by landmines and improvised explosive devices in Africa's Sahel and Lake Chad basin regions, which have been the site of ongoing conflicts, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling for stronger efforts to mitigate the risks for refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs) posed by landmines and improvised explosive devices in Africa's conflict-ridden Sahel and Lake Chad basin regions. Since the beginning of 2020, there has been a growing number of fatal incidents involving forcibly displaced populations," the press release said.

According to the UN agency, mines, unexploded ordnance and improvised explosive devices that numerous anti-government and non-state armed groups widely use to target security forces are killing and injuring an increasing number of civilians.

Among the most affected countries in this regard are Sahel's Chad and Nigeria, the agency added. In a recent incident, four refugee minors were killed and three others injured in a refugee camp in eastern Chad after picking up an unexploded device and trying to open it.

Since the beginning of 2020, more than 15 of such incidents have been reported.

"Our teams on the ground also witness a rising trend in the Sahel. In Niger, five incidents have killed at least five refugees and displaced people while injuring many others since the start of the year," the press release said.

The region is currently facing one of the fastest growing displacement crises in the world, with a million people having fled attacks by armed groups against civilians and state institutions, including schools and health facilities, the agency said, adding that the presence of explosive devices is also affecting the delivery of humanitarian aid and development activities.

"Urgent efforts are needed to address the dangers and legacy of landmines and to heighten awareness of the horrifying threat from mines, explosive remnants of war and improvised explosive devices. There is a vital need for governments, humanitarian organizations and parties to conflict to expand mine action work as civilians pay a heavy price," the UNHCR said.

The UN agency also noted the need to provide broad and comprehensive assistance to all mine victims, involving data collection, medical care, physical and other rehabilitation, including psycho-social care.