UN Refugee Agency Urges Poland To Provide Access For Asylum Seekers

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Friday called on Poland to provide access to the country for people claiming asylum, per its international obligations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Friday called on Poland to provide access to the country for people claiming asylum, per its international obligations.

On Thursday, the European Court of Human Rights ruled in the M.K. and Others v. Poland that Warsaw had violated several articles of the European Convention on Human Rights by denying access to asylum procedures.

"Taking note of the court's ruling, UNHCR reiterates its readiness to assist the Polish authorities in meeting their EU and international obligations.

Seeking asylum is a fundamental human right, safeguarded by both EU and international refugee law, including the 1951 Refugee Convention to which Poland is a signatory," the agency said in a statement.

Poland has been criticized by other countries for refusing to allow refugees and asylum seekers into the country, thus shirking from its duties as an EU member. Warsaw, on its part, claims it has the right to decide who crosses who borders, pushing back against what it some within the country consider to be an assault on its sovereignty.

