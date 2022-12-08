UrduPoint.com

UN Refugee Agency Urges Rescue Of Rohingya Refugees Trapped On Boat In Andaman Sea

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 09:40 PM

UN Refugee Agency Urges Rescue of Rohingya Refugees Trapped on Boat in Andaman Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Thursday called on regional countries to immediately rescue a group of Rohingya refugees who are reportedly adrift on a unseaworthy vessel in the Andaman Sea.

"We appeal to all authorities in the region to fully deploy their rescue capacities and promptly facilitate disembarkation for this group to a place of safety. The priority must now be to save lives and avoid even greater tragedy," the agency said in a statement.

About 200 Rohingya refugees have been stranded on a boat off the coast of Thailand since December 1, after the vessel's engine broke down, according to reports obtained by the UNHCR.

"Those on board have been without food and water for days and are suffering extreme dehydration," the statement read.

Some refugees have reportedly died, including women and children, and the death toll could rise significantly in the coming days if aid is not provided, the UNHCR said.

The agency has repeatedly called for better regional and international cooperation and coordination to prevent such incidents amid a surge in the number of people trying to cross the Andaman Sea.

