WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Thursday urged countries neighboring Ukraine to keep their borders open for possible refugees.

"UNHCR is working with governments in neighboring countries, calling on them to keep borders open to those seeking safety and protection. We stand ready to support efforts by all to respond to any situation of forced displacement," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement.

The agency has increased operations and capacity in Ukraine and its neighbors, he added.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the start of a military operation after the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk requested help countering the aggression of the Ukrainian government forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.