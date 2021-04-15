UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Refugee Agency Warns Europe Of Consequences From Failed Afghan Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:39 PM

UN Refugee Agency Warns Europe of Consequences From Failed Afghan Talks

The negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban are "in a critical phase" and their negative outcome could worsen the situation for Europe, Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, stated on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban are "in a critical phase" and their negative outcome could worsen the situation for Europe, Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, stated on Thursday.

In his address to the Italian parliament, UNHCR chief urged Europe to closely monitor not only the withdrawal of Western troops from Afghanistan, but also the peace process in the country.

"If the negotiations go well, there will be more stability, but if they go wrong and take a step back, the situation will worsen, which will also affect Europe. We must remain involved in the process and participate in the efforts led by the United States.

" Grandi stressed.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan before September 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers. According to Biden, the US will not leave the country in a hurry, but will do so responsibly and in coordination with its allies.

Under the US-Taliban agreement signed by the previous administration, US troops were set to leave the country by May 1.

A new round of inter-Afghan peace talks has been scheduled to take place in Istanbul from April 24 to May 4. The Taliban have already announced that they will not participate in any conferences until all foreign troops are withdrawn from Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Europe Parliament Istanbul United States April May September All From Government Agreement UNHCR

Recent Stories

NAS Sports Tournament opens with exciting padel du ..

41 minutes ago

1,299 shopping malls, schools sealed over SOPs vio ..

2 minutes ago

Rain expected in city during next 24 hours

2 minutes ago

APBUMA welcomes duty-free import of raw material

2 minutes ago

Commissioner inquires after health of police offic ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting reviews coronavirus situation

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.