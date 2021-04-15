UN Refugee Agency Warns Europe of Consequences From Failed Afghan Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban are "in a critical phase" and their negative outcome could worsen the situation for Europe, Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, stated on Thursday.

In his address to the Italian parliament, UNHCR chief urged Europe to closely monitor not only the withdrawal of Western troops from Afghanistan, but also the peace process in the country.

"If the negotiations go well, there will be more stability, but if they go wrong and take a step back, the situation will worsen, which will also affect Europe. We must remain involved in the process and participate in the efforts led by the United States.

" Grandi stressed.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan before September 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers. According to Biden, the US will not leave the country in a hurry, but will do so responsibly and in coordination with its allies.

Under the US-Taliban agreement signed by the previous administration, US troops were set to leave the country by May 1.

A new round of inter-Afghan peace talks has been scheduled to take place in Istanbul from April 24 to May 4. The Taliban have already announced that they will not participate in any conferences until all foreign troops are withdrawn from Afghanistan.