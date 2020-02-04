UrduPoint.com
UN Refugee Agency Welcomes Colombia's Creation Of Special Stay Permits For Venezuelans

Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:59 PM

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) welcomes the Colombian government's creation of two new special stay permits that will allow Venezuelan migrants and asylum seekers to remain and work in the country, UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said on Tuesday

According to Mantoo, who was speaking at a press briefing at the Palais des Nations in the Swiss city of Geneva, the new permits will benefit more than 100,000 Venezuelans by giving them a right to remain and work in Colombia.

"The two new Special Stay Permits announced by Colombia this week are expected to benefit Venezuelans who entered Colombia before 29 November 2019 with stamped passports as well as those currently in an irregular situation but holding an offer of employment for a period of at least two months up to a maximum of two years," the UNHCR spokeswoman stated.

The new permits, which were created in January, will allow Venezuelans to receive wages legally, be protected by Colombian labor laws, and also have access to Colombian state health care and social security, Mantoo stated.

The spokeswoman also said that UNHCR's policy was to ensure that the priority of the almost 600,000 Venezuelans in Colombia was to gain employment.

Colombia's accommodation of Venezuelan citizens comes as many of its neighbors are introducing stricter asylum rules. Earlier on Tuesday, prominent rights group Amnesty International slammed Peru for illegally turning away Venezuelan asylum seekers on the Peru-Ecuador border.

According to data compiled by UNHCR, over 4 million Venezuelans have left the country amid a severe economic crisis. On Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund announced that the country can expect a further 10 percent contraction of its GDP in 2020.

