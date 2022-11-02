UrduPoint.com

UN Refugee Aid Programs Face Enormous Pressure Due To Luck Of Funding - Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 11:43 PM

UN Refugee Aid Programs Face Enormous Pressure Due to Luck of Funding - Commissioner

The United Nations faces serious problems with securign funding for humanitarian aid program for refugees, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United Nations faces serious problems with securign funding for humanitarian aid program for refugees, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Wednesday.

"We need more resources. Humanitarian aid is under enormous pressure," Grandi said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Grandi noted that his office faces a major funding gap this year for some of its crucial operations pertaining to refugees.

"food aid for refugees has been cut in many operations despite the help of the United States and other states," he said.

Grandi also highlighted the importance of maintaining peacekeeping efforts that allow refugees and the displaced to safely return home.

"Peace building is crucial to resolving displacement," Grandi added.

