Thu 06th February 2020 | 08:50 AM

UN Refugee Chief Says Shocked by Violence, Poor Humanitarian Situation in Burkina Faso

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said he was shocked by the level of violence and poor humanitarian situation in Burkina Faso.

On Wednesday, Grandi visited Burkina Faso as part of his trip to the Sahel, which had already included Niger and Mauritania.

"They have fled the most horrifying violence I've heard of ... I'm shocked by the violence and also shocked by the extent of their humanitarian needs," Grandi said on Wednesday, as quoted by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

According to the UNHCR, there are currently about 600,000 internally displaced people in Burkina Faso, with the last year having witnessed a 1,200 percent increase in displaced persons.

About 300,000 people have left their homes within the past four months.

The situation in the Sahel region significantly deteriorated after the 2011 civil war in Libya, which overthrew long-term leader Muammar Gaddafi and resulted in the rise of radical Islamism in northern Africa. Burkina Faso is suffering from activities of Islamist groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist organizations (both banned in Russia).

