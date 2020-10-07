UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Refugee Chief Tests Positive For Covid-19

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 08:51 PM

UN refugee chief tests positive for Covid-19

The UN refugee chief said Wednesday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after leading the first day of the agency's main annual meeting in person

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The UN refugee chief said Wednesday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after leading the first day of the agency's main annual meeting in person.

Filippo Grandi, who kicked off UNHCR's week-long Executive Committee meeting in Geneva on Monday, told participants via video-link that he would need to continue following the event from home.

"I am engaging with UNHCR's Executive Committee from home as I have to isolate after testing positive to #COVID19," he said in a tweet.

"I only have mild symptoms and hope to recover soon," he said, stressing with the help of emojis the importance of "washing hands", "keeping distances" and "wearing masks".

Grandi had addressed delegates from the podium in the UN Assembly Hall in Geneva on the first day of the event, but participated remotely on Tuesday.

Spokesman Andrej Mahecic told AFP that the UN High Commissioner for Refugees had tested positive Tuesday evening.

"He felt mild flu-like symptoms in the morning and, according to protocol he got tested in the morning and continued to work online, so virtually from home as he was chairing ... the 71st session of the UNHCR Executive Committee," he said.

Mahecic said that as soon as he received his test result, Grandi had "immediately" informed the seven people he had been in close proximity to -- defined as closer than 1.

5 metres (4.9 feet) -- during Monday's session.

"All of them are now self-isolating in quarantine for 14 days, and obviously they are monitoring their symptoms," he said, adding that "so far, none of them have developed any symptoms".

- Well-wishes - Grandi's tweet was met with numerous well-wishes for a speedy recovery, including from the ambassadors of Norway, the Netherlands and Cyprus, and the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

UNHCR's executive committee is for the first time being held as a hybrid event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only limited numbers of delegates are allowed to attend physically, and distancing restrictions and mask requirements are in place.

The sickening of one of the UN's top officials comes as a number of diplomats are pushing the world body to speed up resumption of activities, in person or at least through hybrid set-ups, amid fears its decision-making processes risk "paralysis".

Some diplomats have also warned that certain countries are using the pandemic as an excuse to slow down discussions of sensitive topics.

Another concern is that virtual meetings cost far more for the UN to organise than physical events, causing an additional cash-drain for the severely underfunded organisation even as demands for its services are skyrocketing.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Norway Geneva Cyprus Netherlands Event All From Refugee UNHCR Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flight Recorders of Crashed An-26 Decrypted - Ukra ..

24 seconds ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

25 seconds ago

FPCCI urges public-private sectors to raise forest ..

27 seconds ago

IT Ministry committed for provision of broadband s ..

32 seconds ago

Researchers identify highly effective antibodies a ..

3 minutes ago

Two killed in road accidents

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.