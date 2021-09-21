UrduPoint.com

UN Refugees Chief Tells Sputnik Global Community Must Avoid Afghanistan's 'Implosion'

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:01 AM

UN Refugees Chief Tells Sputnik Global Community Must Avoid Afghanistan's 'Implosion'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told Sputnik on Monday the international community must avoid the collapse of Afghanistan in order to prevent the mass exodus of refugees from the country.

"If the country implodes, then yes," Grandi said when asked whether the United Nations expects refugees to start fleeing Afghanistan. "That is why we have to avoid that implosion."

Last week, Grandi, in an interview with the Associated Press, said the global community will need to support a government led by the Taliban (banned in Russia) to keep Afghanistan "stable and viable.

"

The Afghan economy facing collapse since the Taliban takeover in mid-August led to automatic suspensions of a myriad of international aid, which the US-backed government had come to rely on, and freezing of Afghan assets abroad. The International Monetary Fund also blocked an automatic payout of $460 million and suspended the country's special drawing rights in August.

In an interview with Sputnik last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was critical to create mechanisms to inject cash into Afghanistan's economy to avoid its collapse and a massive outflow of refugees that could destabilize the entire region.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Russia August From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

1 hour ago
 China Media Group only official Chinese media at E ..

China Media Group only official Chinese media at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Transatlantic tensions hit UN as US budges on trav ..

Transatlantic tensions hit UN as US budges on travel

9 minutes ago
 ACJP recuses to hear case regarding additional tax ..

ACJP recuses to hear case regarding additional tax on pesticide

9 minutes ago
 Three out of four fire victims passes away in hosp ..

Three out of four fire victims passes away in hospital

9 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.