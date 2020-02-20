UrduPoint.com
UN Refugees Chief Urges Turkey To Accept Syrians Fleeing Violence In Idlib - UNHCR

Thu 20th February 2020 | 09:00 PM

UN Refugees Chief Urges Turkey to Accept Syrians Fleeing Violence in Idlib - UNHCR



UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi called on Turkey and neighboring countries to expand admissions for Syrians who are leaving the deteriorating security situation in Idlib, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a press release on Thursday.

"As in the past, in moments of crisis, I am also appealing for neighboring countries, including Turkey, to broaden admissions, so that those most in danger can reach safety - even knowing that capacities and public support are already strained," Grandi said in the release.

Grandi stated that for these countries, already hosting 5.6 million refugees, of whom 3.6 are in Turkey, international support must be continued and increased.

According to the UNHCR, the number of people who have fled their homes in Idlib province since December 1 has already exceeded 900,000.

Reaffirming the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call, Grandi also appealed for a cessation of hostilities in the province. He added that while aid agencies are seeking to assist civilians in the area, humanitarian support alone cannot save lives.

