UrduPoint.com

UN Regains Access To Refugee Camps In Tigray

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 04:29 PM

UN regains access to refugee camps in Tigray

The United Nations said Tuesday it had regained access to two Eritrean refugee camps in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray but warned that people living there were facing dire conditions

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The United Nations said Tuesday it had regained access to two Eritrean refugee camps in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray but warned that people living there were facing dire conditions.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said that since July 13, violent clashes in the northern region had prevented their staff from reaching the Mai Aini and Adi Harush camps.

Some 23,000 Eritrean refugees in total live in the two camps.

Aid deliveries resumed on August 5, UNHCR spokesman Boris Cheshirkov told reporters in Geneva.

"However, access is limited by a complex and fluid security situation and refugees continue to face dire conditions," he said.

"Basic services such as healthcare remain unavailable, and clean drinking water is running out." The UNHCR is calling for safe passage to let refugees from the two camps be moved to the new site of Alemwach, which is being completed some 135 kilometres (83 miles) away near the town of Dabat.

It is also appealing for $164.5 million (140.34 million Euros) to assist 96,000 Eritrean refugees and 650,000 internally-displaced people in Tigray; and up to 120,000 Ethiopian refugees in eastern Sudan.

"UNHCR teams stand ready to help these populations for whom humanitarian aid is their only lifeline, with some still out of reach as active conflict prevails," said Cheshirkov.

"UNHCR continues to call all parties to the conflict to protect civilians in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law and requests safe and unhindered access to reach all those in need."Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray last November to oust the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front -- a move he said was in response to TPLF attacks on Federal army camps.

Although the 2019 Nobel Peace laureate declared victory later that month, TPLF leaders remained on the run, and fighting dragged on.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army United Nations Water Geneva Ethiopia Sudan SITE July August November 2019 All From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Names of suspects placed on ECL

Names of suspects placed on ECL

13 minutes ago
 Over 5 thousand cops to perform security duties in ..

Over 5 thousand cops to perform security duties in Muharram

4 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for city

Hot, dry weather forecast for city

4 minutes ago
 Finance, planning committee of UAD approves over 1 ..

Finance, planning committee of UAD approves over 1,000 jobs

4 minutes ago
 Huge force struggling to contain Greek fires

Huge force struggling to contain Greek fires

4 minutes ago
 Russia to Exhibit New Armored Ambulance Vehicle at ..

Russia to Exhibit New Armored Ambulance Vehicle at Army-2021 Forum in Novosibirs ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.