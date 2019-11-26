(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The United Nations regrets Israel's decision to deport Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch (HRW) Omar Shakir, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We very much regret the decision taken by the Israeli authorities to... deport him," Dujarric said.

The spokesman also said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres supports the work done by human rights advocates around the world.

"That work should be allowed by member states to continue," Dujarric added.

On November 5, the Supreme Court of Israel decided not to renew Shakir's visa because he allegedly promoted a Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign against Israel.

The request to review the case, which was sent to the HRW court, was rejected.

For years, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government continues to refuse Palestine its recognition and build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.