MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The United Nations regrets Russia's decision to recognize the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR), the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Monday adding that the move may have a global consequences.

"We very much regret this decision which risks having regional and global repercussions," DiCarlo said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council

DiCarlo added that the UN also regrets Russian troops reportedly being send to Eastern Ukraine on a peacekeeping mission.