UN Regrets Steps Taken by US, Iran to Undermine JCPOA - Under-Secretary-General

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The United Nations regrets steps taken by Washington and Tehran to undermine the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said during a UN Security Council meeting Tuesday.

"As we have said, we regret the US withdrawal from the plan," DiCarlo said. "The re-imposition of US national sanctions lifted under the plan, as well as the decision not to extend waivers for the trade in oil with Iran and on all remaining JCPOA- originating projects, are contrary to the goals of the JCPOA."

DiCarlo also said the United Nations regret the steps Iran has taken since July 2019 in response to the United States' withdrawal from the JCPOA.

"Iran has surpassed JCPOA-stipulated limits on its uranium enrichment level and on its stockpiles of heavy water and low-enriched uranium. Iran has also lifted JCPOA limitations on its nuclear research and development activities," she said.

DiCarlo urged Iran to return to full implementation of the JCPOA and to address concerns raised by other UN Security Council member states regarding its inconsistency with the provisions of the agreement.

All differences among JCPOA participants should be resolved within the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, DiCarlo said, and appealed to all member states to avoid provocative actions that may further deteriorate the JCPOA and regional stability.

"The JCPOA, endorsed by resolution 2231, is a significant achievement of multilateral diplomacy and dialogue. It remains crucial to the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture and to regional and international security," DiCarlo said.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the European Union. JCPOA stipulates Iran must scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the accord was adopted.