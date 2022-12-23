UN Regularly in Touch With Russian Officials on Ukraine, Focuses on Grain Deal - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The United Nations confirms that it remains in contact with high-ranking Russian officials regarding the conflict in Ukraine, but focuses mainly on the issue of grain and fertilizer, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The short answer is yes - on the broader issues - notably on the grain, the initiative on the fertilizer," Dujarric said during a press briefing when asked if the United Nations is in touch with Russian representatives regarding Ukraine.

Dujarric said senior UN officials, especially Rebecca Grynspan and Martin Griffiths, are in touch regularly with relevant Russian government representatives, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres often calls Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia as well as Russian officials in Moscow.

However, Dujarric said there will likely not be any meetings before the end of the year.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said talks on the grain exports deal with United Nations representatives will be held in-person in January.

The grain exports deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 19, was renewed for another 120 days. It is part of a United Nations- and Turkey-brokered agreement that enables exports of Ukrainian and Russian grain and fertilizer via the Black Sea.