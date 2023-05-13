UrduPoint.com

UN Reinforcing Its Response At Mexican Border Amid Title 42 Expiration -UNHCR Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2023 | 12:30 AM

UN Reinforcing Its Response at Mexican Border Amid Title 42 Expiration -UNHCR Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) agency has reinforced its presence at the Northern Mexican border given the US lifting of Title 42, the UNHCR spokesperson Deanna Bitetti told Sputnik on Friday.

"In light of the lifting of Title 42 and the announcement of new measures by the U.S. government, UNHCR is reinforcing its response at the Mexican border," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The UNHCR works with 79 shelters along the northern border, she added, with approximately 25 staff members at the Mexican border.

"UNHCR and partners are providing protection counselling and orientation to persons in Mexico on their options to access protection and how to utilize the CBP One app," the statement also said.

The CBP One app is the main portal to the US asylum system at the southern border and connects them with US Customs and Border Protection.

On the US side, the UNHCR team has been supporting non-governmental shelters with focus on expanding the access to legal assistance for asylum seekers.

As of Thursday night, no mass crossings were seen along the US-Mexico border in West Texas after the Title 42 public health policy expired late Thursday night. Title 42, the Trump-era public health emergency order imposed in March 2020, allowed the US government to turn away illegal immigrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The United States anticipated a massive surge of migrants would attempt to cross into the country illegally once it was lifted.

