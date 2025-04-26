- Home
- World
- UN rejects claim India-Pakistan tensions getting 'little' attention, saying watching situation 'clos ..
UN Rejects Claim India-Pakistan Tensions Getting 'little' Attention, Saying Watching Situation 'closely'
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 12:20 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is paying "very close attention" to the escalating tensions between India and
Pakistan, his spokesperson said Friday, rejecting a remark that not enough attention was being given to a potential conflict between two nuclear-armed
nations.
"I don't agree with your comment, (but) we are paying very close attention to the situation between India and Pakistan," Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a New York Post reporter at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.
Following a question from APP whether the UN chief planned to speak to the leaders of India and Pakistan on his return from Rome, Dujarric said that he hoped to have something on it later, the Post reporter commented, "Amazing, by the way, two nuclear countries ... might go to war may merit such little attention...?"
"I don't agree with your comment (but) we are paying very close attention to the situation between India and Pakistan," Dujarric asserted.
The United Nations, he added, continues to follow the situation with "very deep concern.
" "And we, of course, reiterate our condemnation of the the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, which is, you know, killed about 26 civilian and we again
urge both the governments of India and the Government of Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint to ensure the situation does not deteriorate further".
On Wednesday, the Secretary-General had condemned that attack and expressed condolences with the victims.
Since the Pahalgam incident, India announced a series of measures targeting Pakistan that include unilaterally suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, the closure of border crossing linking the two countries, the expulsion of diplomats and an order for some Pakistani visa holders to leave within 48 hours.
Pakistan, which firmly denied the country's role in the attack, retaliated by suspending all visas issued to Indian nationals under an exemption scheme with immediate effect, as well as expelling some of Indian diplomats and closing its airspace to Indian flights.
Recent Stories
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar
Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues
Pakistan united to face any aggression; Bilawal
AKU, local and Global partners launch Malaria Elimination Project in Thatta
Kazakhstan Delegation Visits Karachi Port Trust
More Stories From World
-
UN rejects claim India-Pakistan tensions getting 'little' attention, saying watching situation 'clos ..6 minutes ago
-
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead34 minutes ago
-
Fourth meeting of China-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Agriculture held in Beijing2 hours ago
-
Ecuador's Correa vows to fight president 'head-on'3 hours ago
-
Iran's FM Araghchi arrives in Oman ahead of nuclear talks with US3 hours ago
-
WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Israel blocks aid3 hours ago
-
One injured in Ecuador quake, buildings damaged5 hours ago
-
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Ecuador coast6 hours ago
-
FIR on Pahalgam attack exposes Modi govt’s lies7 hours ago
-
Russian general killed by car bomb near Moscow7 hours ago
-
Clasico Copa final offers Mbappe, Real Madrid redemption7 hours ago
-
Six Thai police officers killed in plane crash during drill7 hours ago