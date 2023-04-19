UrduPoint.com

UN Rejects Media Reports On Alleged Withdrawal From Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 02:30 PM

UN Rejects Media Reports on Alleged Withdrawal From Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has rejected media reports on the institution's alleged plans to leave Afghanistan in May against the backdrop of the Taliban's (under UN sanctions for terrorism) ban on women working for the United Nations office in the country.

"I think there has been either misinterpretation or misunderstanding of what we said. We are staying in Afghanistan. We are committed to do whatever we can to deliver for the people of Afghanistan," Dujarric told a briefing on Tuesday.

The spokesman also said that the UN would continue to address "counterproductive, to say the least, edict" by the Afghan authorities and would review the issue on May 5.

Earlier in April, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said that it had not made the decision whether to stay or leave the country because of the Taliban's decision, with consultations on the matter set to continue until May 5. The mission reportedly asked its staff in Afghanistan not to go to the office and work from home for another 26 days after an initial 48-hour period.

The Islamist group has slashed women's rights to travel, study and work since it took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 after the withdrawal of international troops and the collapse of the US-backed government. Starting December 2022, women were no longer allowed to work for nonprofit organizations.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations April May August December Women Media From Government

Recent Stories

Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

5 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

11 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

12 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.