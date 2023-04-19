UN Rejects Media Reports on Alleged Withdrawal From Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has rejected media reports on the institution's alleged plans to leave Afghanistan in May against the backdrop of the Taliban's (under UN sanctions for terrorism) ban on women working for the United Nations office in the country.

"I think there has been either misinterpretation or misunderstanding of what we said. We are staying in Afghanistan. We are committed to do whatever we can to deliver for the people of Afghanistan," Dujarric told a briefing on Tuesday.

The spokesman also said that the UN would continue to address "counterproductive, to say the least, edict" by the Afghan authorities and would review the issue on May 5.

Earlier in April, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said that it had not made the decision whether to stay or leave the country because of the Taliban's decision, with consultations on the matter set to continue until May 5. The mission reportedly asked its staff in Afghanistan not to go to the office and work from home for another 26 days after an initial 48-hour period.

The Islamist group has slashed women's rights to travel, study and work since it took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 after the withdrawal of international troops and the collapse of the US-backed government. Starting December 2022, women were no longer allowed to work for nonprofit organizations.