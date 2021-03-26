UrduPoint.com
UN Releases $14Mln Emergency Aid For Rohingya Refugees Left Homeless By Fire

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 03:00 AM

UN Releases $14Mln Emergency Aid For Rohingya Refugees Left Homeless by Fire

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Emergency aid of $14 million will allow Rohingya refugees to begin rebuilding 10,000 shelters destroyed by fire, while providing food, water and other humanitarian aid, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a press release.

"This fire has ripped through one of the most vulnerable communities in the world. Rohingya refugees need our support now more than ever, as the pandemic continues to take its toll and they approach the monsoon season," UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said in the press release on Thursday.

Estimates indicate that Monday's fire displaced more than 45,000 mostly Rohingya refugees, originally from neighboring Myanmar, with many more affected. A hospital and other critical health, nutrition and education structures were also destroyed, the release said.

The $14 million from the UN Central Emergency Relief Fund (CERF) will also provide water and sanitation services, food, mental and psycho-social health assistance and other emergency services, the release added.

At least 11 people died in the blaze, more than 500 people were injured and about 400 people remain missing, according to the release.

