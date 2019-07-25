UN Releases $19.5Mln to Assist People in Need in Afghanistan - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund has given aid agencies $19.5 million to help provide urgent assistance to half a million Afghans in need, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Today, the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund released $19.5 million to assist 500,000 people in need of emergency food and other critical support," Haq said.

The spokesman said the funds would help to provide shelter and essential relief items for nearly 98,000 people.

The funds will also enable UN agencies and other humanitarian organizations to provide education for 41,000 children and deliver services for nearly 92,00 survivors of gender-based violence, he said.

According to Haq, the Humanitarian Response Plan is only 27 percent funded, with $612 million anticipated.

An estimated 6.3 million people need assistance across Afghanistan, he added.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.