UN Releases $30 Million In Emergency Funds For Humanitarian Aid In Syria's Idlib - Lowcock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

UN Releases $30 Million in Emergency Funds for Humanitarian Aid in Syria's Idlib - Lowcock

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The United Nations has released additional $30 million to support humanitarian operations in Syria's Idlib province, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock told the UN Security Council on Thursday.

"I am now, today, releasing a further $30 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) as the first resources for the new response plan in Idlib," Lowcock said.

Lawcock warned of CERF's limited resources and urged member states to provide funds to aid the humanitarian assistance efforts in Idlib as soon as possible.

