UN Releases Initial $9Mln for Beirut Hospitals to Treat Blast Victims - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The UN released $9 million with additional funding expected shorty to help Beirut hospitals treat thousands injured in the recent explosion, Spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Thursday.

"This will include expanding and establishing additional intensive care units where needed, providing trauma kits, ventilators medical supplies and medicine," Haq said.

In addition, the entire General Assembly on Monday plans to issue a much broader humanitarian appeal for Beirut following a giant explosion that engulfed much of city's port in a giant mushroom cloud, injuring thousands and destroying a wide swath of downtown including three hospitals, Haq said.

Beirut was severely hit by the massive explosion late on August 4, with at least 137 people killed and some 5,000 others injured, according to the latest data provided by the country's Health Ministry. Many are still missing.