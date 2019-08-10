UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Releases More Funding To Respond To Ebola Emergency In DR Congo - OCHA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

UN Releases More Funding to Respond to Ebola Emergency in DR Congo - OCHA

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The United Nations emergency fund allocated an additional $10 million to strengthen the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Friday.

"United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock today announced a US$10 million contribution from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to provide life-saving assistance to people affected by Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)," the OCHA said in a press release.

The release said that the funds will be spent towards the enhancement of early detection, prevention and control measures of the disease, as well as the provision of nutritional and psychological assistance to the affected population.

The latest contribution is in addition to $4.8 million previously provided by CERF to respond to the Ebola outbreaks in Equateur and North Kivu provinces in the DRC amid the risk of further spread of the disease to other regions, including to neighboring countries, remaining "very high," Lowcock said in the release.

The current Ebola outbreak in the DRC began in late July 2018. According to the latest numbers by the World Health Organization, as of August 6, a total of 2,781 Ebola cases were reported in the country, including 1,866 deaths.

Related Topics

World United Nations Democratic Republic Of The Congo July August 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

Salvini ambush sparks Italy political crisis

55 minutes ago

World Cup-winner Rashid ruled out for rest of seas ..

55 minutes ago

France says 'needs no permission' for Iran dialogu ..

55 minutes ago

Second seed Thiem bounced by Medvedev in Montreal

1 hour ago

Warne backs Archer to be Smith's 'biggest challeng ..

1 hour ago

US Aid to Northern Triangle Countries 'Transformat ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.