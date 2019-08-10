UN Releases More Funding to Respond to Ebola Emergency in DR Congo - OCHA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The United Nations emergency fund allocated an additional $10 million to strengthen the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Friday.

"United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock today announced a US$10 million contribution from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to provide life-saving assistance to people affected by Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)," the OCHA said in a press release.

The release said that the funds will be spent towards the enhancement of early detection, prevention and control measures of the disease, as well as the provision of nutritional and psychological assistance to the affected population.

The latest contribution is in addition to $4.8 million previously provided by CERF to respond to the Ebola outbreaks in Equateur and North Kivu provinces in the DRC amid the risk of further spread of the disease to other regions, including to neighboring countries, remaining "very high," Lowcock said in the release.

The current Ebola outbreak in the DRC began in late July 2018. According to the latest numbers by the World Health Organization, as of August 6, a total of 2,781 Ebola cases were reported in the country, including 1,866 deaths.