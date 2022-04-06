UN Relief Chief Heads to Ukraine to Discuss Additional $50Mln in Aid - Spokesperson

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 11:51 PM

United Nations Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths is headed to Ukraine for talks on delivering an additional $50 million in humanitarian aid, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) United Nations Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths is headed to Ukraine for talks on delivering an additional $50 million in humanitarian aid, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"Following his mission to Russia, the Emergency Relief coordinator Martin Griffiths is now on his way to Ukraine, where he expects to meet senior government officials to explore opportunities for (a) humanitarian pause (and) regarding funding donors have provided - an additional $50 million to support critical humanitarian work in Ukraine," Dujarric told reporters.

Griffiths should be arriving in Ukraine this evening, and will then have discussions likely tomorrow and in the days ahead, he added.

Dujarric also noted that 58 percent of $1.1 billion requested in humanitarian aid has now been received, and more funds will be required to help people.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "demilitarize" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

