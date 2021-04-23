UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Relief Convoy Delivers 23 Tons Of Supplies To Eastern Ukraine - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 12:30 AM

UN Relief Convoy Delivers 23 Tons of Supplies to Eastern Ukraine - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) A convoy organized by the United Nations delivered 23 tons of humanitarian cargo to the Donetsk province in Eastern Ukraine, the second delivery since the Novotroitske crossing reopened earlier in April, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday.

"This is the second UN convoy through that crossing point, which is the only operational one in Donetsk Oblast since since it reopened for delivery of humanitarian cargo on April 15. The crossing point was closed for humanitarian cargo movement from the 24th of February to the 15th of April due to security concerns," Dujarric said.

Some 1.67 million people need humanitarian assistance in areas not controlled by the Ukraine government in Donetsk and Luhansk, especially the elderly, people with disabilities and households headed by women and children, Dujarric added.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Luhansk Donetsk February April Women From Government Million

Recent Stories

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

6 minutes ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

1 hour ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

1 hour ago

UN chief slams terrorist attack in Quetta, reitera ..

1 hour ago

Russia Says Borrell's Words on Moscow-Prague Row C ..

1 hour ago

Pliskova fights back to set up clash with Barty in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.