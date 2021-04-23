UN Relief Convoy Delivers 23 Tons of Supplies to Eastern Ukraine - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) A convoy organized by the United Nations delivered 23 tons of humanitarian cargo to the Donetsk province in Eastern Ukraine, the second delivery since the Novotroitske crossing reopened earlier in April, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday.

"This is the second UN convoy through that crossing point, which is the only operational one in Donetsk Oblast since since it reopened for delivery of humanitarian cargo on April 15. The crossing point was closed for humanitarian cargo movement from the 24th of February to the 15th of April due to security concerns," Dujarric said.

Some 1.67 million people need humanitarian assistance in areas not controlled by the Ukraine government in Donetsk and Luhansk, especially the elderly, people with disabilities and households headed by women and children, Dujarric added.