UrduPoint.com

UN Relief Coordinator Asks Syrian Parties To Agree On Modality For Cross-Line Aid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 02:50 AM

UN Relief Coordinator Asks Syrian Parties to Agree on Modality for Cross-Line Aid

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths called on the parties in Syria to agree on a modality to enable timely distribution of humanitarian aid brought from Damascus.

"I urge... all concerned parties to ensure that cross-line missions and the aid distributions associated with them proceed without delays. If cross-line operations are to be a sustainable way of reaching more people, then we need agreement on a suitable distribution modality that is acceptable to all the relevant parties," Griffiths said in a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

Griffiths pointed out that humanitarian partners in Syria are currently preparing another World food Program (WFP) cross-line delivery into the northwest of the country in November.

In August, a WFP delivery reached Idlib and is awaiting full agreement from the parties to be distributed to the people in need, Griffiths said. He also expressed hope the volume of cross-border aid in Syria could be increased.

"I'm quietly optimistic that we will be able to further expand cross-line access over the coming months. And you can be sure that we will certainly do our part," Griffiths said.

In July, the UN Security Council, through the resolution extending the cross-border aid delivery mechanism using a crossing in Turkey for six months, requested the expansion of cross-line aid deliveries from within the country that Damascus can directly oversee.

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations Syria Turkey Damascus Idlib July August November All From Agreement

Recent Stories

MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure mo ..

MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure model and initial tests

2 hours ago
 King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Duba ..

King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Dubai National Day

2 hours ago
 MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

3 hours ago
 Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event ou ..

Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event outside Europe

3 hours ago
 India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes sh ..

India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes shape

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.