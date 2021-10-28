UrduPoint.com

Thu 28th October 2021 | 02:20 AM

UN Relief Coordinator Warns of COVID-19 Resurgence in Syria as Only 2% People Vaccinated

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Syria is facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases as less than 2% of the population have been vaccinated, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said in a Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"On top of increasing poverty, the water crisis and worsening food security, people in Syria are also facing a resurgence of COVID-19. Cases are surging, ICUs are at full capacity, and vaccination rates remain below 2%," Griffiths said.

The UN official pointed out that nearly 2 million people in the northwest of Syria live in refugee camps, which are often overcrowded and lacking basic sanitation and hygiene.

Griffiths said the humanitarian situation in Syria continues to deteriorate and, without affecting a change, it will only keep on worsening each month.

