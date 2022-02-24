UN Relocating Some Staff From Ukraine But All Personnel Safe, Accounted For - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United Nations staff in Ukraine are safe and accounted for, but the organization is nevertheless relocating some personnel from the country after Russia launched a military operation there, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik on Thursday.

"All UN staff in Ukraine are safe and accounted for (approx. 1500). We are relocating some personnel and have instructed staff to take necessary precautions. A core group of mission-critical staff remains working in the areas around the line of contact," Dujarric said.