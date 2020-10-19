UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Remains Crucial Platform Of Dialogue For Tackling Global Challenges - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

UN Remains Crucial Platform of Dialogue for Tackling Global Challenges - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The United Nations remains a vital international platform for an open and unbiased dialogue that is required to address existing global challenges, Pyotr Ilyichev, the head of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Monday.

According to Ilyichev, the world is now facing difficult times, while the UN is under attack by those who seek to undermine the multipolar world order and claim their dominance in the political arena.

"We firmly believe that the UN remains an indispensable platform for open and impartial dialogue aimed at overcoming today's problems," Ilyichev said at the opening of the Churkin Moscow International Model United Nations C-MIMUN 2020.

The Russian diplomat noted that the search for an effective solution to today's most complex issues required strengthening of international cooperation based on the principles of democracy.

"In a globalized world, it is obvious that the pursuit of geopolitical interests, the use of illegal unilateral restrictive measures and the politicization of human rights are steps in the wrong direction," Ilyichev said, adding that it was essential to step up the current central coordinating role of the UN.

With ongoing conflicts in various parts of the world, new military escalations, humanitarian and environmental crises worldwide, the common challenge faced by humanity in 2020 remains the global coronavirus pandemic. To date, the world recorded over 40 million COVID-19 cases with more than 1.1 million deaths.

Related Topics

Attack World United Nations Moscow Russia Democracy 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Khorfakkan Literary Council, P ..

4 minutes ago

Why QLED is a superior format for TV viewing

12 minutes ago

Pakistan to allow TikTok after its management assu ..

14 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Maas Says Turkey's Latest ..

9 minutes ago

Police arrests drug peddler, liquor recovered

10 minutes ago

KP to promote tourism in merged districts, provide ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.