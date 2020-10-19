UN Remains Crucial Platform of Dialogue for Tackling Global Challenges - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The United Nations remains a vital international platform for an open and unbiased dialogue that is required to address existing global challenges, Pyotr Ilyichev, the head of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Monday.

According to Ilyichev, the world is now facing difficult times, while the UN is under attack by those who seek to undermine the multipolar world order and claim their dominance in the political arena.

"We firmly believe that the UN remains an indispensable platform for open and impartial dialogue aimed at overcoming today's problems," Ilyichev said at the opening of the Churkin Moscow International Model United Nations C-MIMUN 2020.

The Russian diplomat noted that the search for an effective solution to today's most complex issues required strengthening of international cooperation based on the principles of democracy.

"In a globalized world, it is obvious that the pursuit of geopolitical interests, the use of illegal unilateral restrictive measures and the politicization of human rights are steps in the wrong direction," Ilyichev said, adding that it was essential to step up the current central coordinating role of the UN.

With ongoing conflicts in various parts of the world, new military escalations, humanitarian and environmental crises worldwide, the common challenge faced by humanity in 2020 remains the global coronavirus pandemic. To date, the world recorded over 40 million COVID-19 cases with more than 1.1 million deaths.