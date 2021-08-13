UN Remains in Contact With Taliban Amid Worsening Situation in Afghanistan - Spokesman

The United Nations remains in contact with the Taliban opposition movement (banned in Russia) as it continues to advance its offensive on Afghan cities, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The United Nations remains in contact with the Taliban opposition movement (banned in Russia) as it continues to advance its offensive on Afghan cities, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Contacts are remaining and are continuing as they are obviously critical to the situation on the ground," Dujarric said.

The spokesman also said the United Nations does not believe that the imposition of government by force is the right solution in Afghanistan.

"Only those that have the authority to recognize can withhold recognition," Dujarric pointed out.

When asked whether the United Nations is preparing to evacuate its staff amid the volatile security conditions, Dujarric said the situation in Kabul and other locations is being evaluated on an hourly basis, and there is no evacuation of UN personnel going on at the moment.

Following the departure of US-NATO forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban have launched a major offensive across the country, taking control over much of the north and west of the country and some provincial capitals.