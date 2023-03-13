UN Remains 'Totally Committed' to Black Sea Grain Initiative - Spokesman

The United Nations remains "totally committed" to the grain exports agreement it brokered with Ukraine, Russia and Turkey - formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative - and aims to bolster Russian food and fertilizer exports, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The United Nations remains "totally committed" to the grain exports agreement it brokered with Ukraine, Russia and Turkey - formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative - and aims to bolster Russian food and fertilizer exports, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"I can tell you right now that the United Nations remains totally committed to the Black Sea Grain Initiative as well as our efforts to facilitate the export of Russian food and fertilizer," Dujarric said during a press briefing.