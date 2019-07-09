UrduPoint.com
UN Renews Call For Lasting Peace In South Sudan On Independence Anniversary

The United Nations urged South Sudanese rivals on Tuesday to speed efforts toward a durable peace as the African nation celebrates its eighth anniversary of splitting from Sudan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The United Nations urged South Sudanese rivals on Tuesday to speed efforts toward a durable peace as the African nation celebrates its eighth anniversary of splitting from Sudan.

"Today UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency is appealing to its leaders to speed efforts to end what has become Africa's largest displacement crisis," UNHCR spokesman Charlie Yaxley said.

South Sudan broke away from Sudan after a decades-long civil war in 2011 but its independence did not put an end to its internal conflict.

Fighting flared up in South Sudan in 2013, forcing 2.3 million to flee abroad and displacing 1.9 million inside the country.

A power-sharing agreement between South Sudanese government and opposition was reached last September. The parties extended the deadline for forming a coalition for six month in May.

Yaxley, who spoke at a press conference in Geneva, stressed that refugee and internally displaced communities needed to have a say in the peace process if the future government wanted to have their trust.

