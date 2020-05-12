UN Renews Call for Truce in Libya Amid Ramadan - Spokesperson

The United Nations calls on all parties to abide by the ceasefire in Libya during the holy month of Ramadan, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The United Nations calls on all parties to abide by the ceasefire in Libya during the holy month of Ramadan, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"The UN mission has renewed its call for a truce during the holy month of Ramadan to allow for an effective and coordinated response to the pandemic," he said during a briefing.

The UN also condemns the shelling of the Mitiga international airport, the only functioning one in Tripoli, the spokesman added. Dujarric said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges all parties to engage in immediate dialogue to reach a political solution.

In April, the Government of National Accord (GNA), one of the two major factions in the Libyan armed conflict, declined to suspend fighting following the Libyan National Army, led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar, declaring a temporary truce amid the holy month of Ramadan.