UN Renews Call On India, Pakistan For 'maximum Restraint' After Clashes
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 07:50 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The United Nations renewed its call for "maximum restraint" in the wake of India's missile attacks on parts of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir that took innocent lives, and the Pakistani forceful retaliatory action that silenced the guns.
Responding to questions at a news briefing at UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday, UN Spokesperson Stephanie Tramblay reiterated that the world cannot afford a military confrontation between the two South Asian neighbours.
Asked whether the UN personnel serving the United Nations Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), which monitors the Line of Control in Kashmir, were safe, she said, "Yes, we checked and everybody was safe."
