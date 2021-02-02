The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a new report on Tuesday that reasonable ground exists to conclude torture and forced labor continue to take place in North Korea's prisons and may amount to crimes against humanity

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a new report on Tuesday that reasonable ground exists to conclude torture and forced labor continue to take place in North Korea's prisons and may amount to crimes against humanity.

In 2014, the UN commission of inquiry on human rights in North Korea concluded that crimes against humanity of gravity and scale that did not have any parallel in the world were committed in North Korea. Seven years later, interviews with people who escaped North Korea provide "reasonable grounds" to believe that the systematic infliction of severe physical and mental pain in the country's prison system continues, OHCHR said.

"Beatings, stress positions, psychological abuse, forced labor, denial of medical care and sanitation and hygiene products, and starvation all combine to create an atmosphere of severe mental and physical suffering in detention," the report said. "Those acts may amount to the crime against humanity of torture, if found by a competent court to have taken place."

The report stated that the government is engaged in a systematic attack against people considered a threat to North Korea's political system, including people who practice religion, introduce "subversive" influences, such as foreign films and music, or leave the country.

Additionally, members of the population are systematically imprisoned without due process and undergo harsh treatment for exercising basic human rights, the report said.

It suggested that in order to establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, such abuses must end and the rights of victims to justice must be fulfilled, with proper investigation and prosecution of the alleged international crimes.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet urged the international community to undertake efforts and bring justice to the victims of human rights abuses in North Korea.

"I urge the international community to prioritize justice and to take immediate steps to prevent further infliction of serious human rights violations against the people of the DPRK [North Korea]," Bachelet said in a statement.

The report also called on North Korea's government to grant international aid organizations and human rights monitors immediate access to the country and all detention facilities.