UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Report Finds Jordan, Turkey, UAE Violated Libya Arms Embargo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 12:59 PM

UN report finds Jordan, Turkey, UAE violated Libya arms embargo

Jordan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have regularly violated the UN arms embargo imposed on Libya since 2011, according to a confidential report by UN experts seen Thursday by AFP

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ):Jordan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have regularly violated the UN arms embargo imposed on Libya since 2011, according to a confidential report by UN experts seen Thursday by AFP.

The three countries "routinely and sometimes blatantly supplied weapons with little effort to disguise the source," a summary of a year-long study by the UN experts said.

According to diplomats, Jordan was accused of having trained troops of Khalifa Haftar, a military strongman in eastern Libya who launched an offensive in April in a bid to seize Tripoli.

The United Arab Emirates, another Haftar backer, is suspected of using attack aircraft on behalf of his forces.

The UAE is suspected of involvement in a July 2 bombing of a detention center for migrants in a Tripoli suburb which left around 50 people dead.

The report does not definitively apportion blame for the attack but says a foreign aircraft was probably involved, and notes the widespread use in the conflict of US-made F-16s and French-made Mirage 2000-9s -- both aircrafts operated by the UAE's air force.

Related Topics

Dead Attack United Nations Turkey UAE Tripoli Libya United Arab Emirates April July

Recent Stories

Bridging hearts: Kartarpur Corridor to become a ha ..

1 minute ago

Northern take on Sindh in the National U19 three-d ..

11 minutes ago

Sharif family moves application to govt for remova ..

43 minutes ago

CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik Talks About his ..

49 minutes ago

Century-maker Malan lifts England to record 241 in ..

6 minutes ago

Scandal-hit Placido Domingo withdraws from Tokyo O ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.