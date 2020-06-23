UN Report on Russian 'Military Presence' in Libya Uses Questionable Sources - Moscow

The UN experts' report on alleged Russian military presence in Libya is based on questionable sources, the head of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Pyotr Ilyichev, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The UN experts' report on alleged Russian military presence in Libya is based on questionable sources, the head of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Pyotr Ilyichev, told Sputnik.

Recent reports in Western media cite a confidential UN report suggesting that members of a Russian private military companies are in Libya and supporting the forces led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Russia is "extremely worried about the leak of a confidential report," Ilyichev said, adding that this was not the first time something like this happened.

"We demand that the UN Secretariat investigate what happened," the diplomat continued.

The preliminary analysis of the text shows that it "lacks objectivity and balance," Ilyichev said.

"The report is based mostly on unchecked or clearly misrepresented data and aims to discredit Russia's policy in Libya. The experts use questionable sources who have vested interest in the Libyan conflict," the diplomat said.

"Much of the information, especially regarding Russian citizens, is unsubstantiated. People who are allegedly fighting in Libya have not left Russia. The so-called wounded are completely healthy. It is all available via open sources and verifiable," Ilyichev said.

The diplomat stressed that rumors of "Russian 'mercenaries' in Libya are based on untrustworthy information."