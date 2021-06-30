UrduPoint.com
UN Report On Russians Killing Civilians In CAR Based On 'Unfounded Accusations' - Nebenzia

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 08:02 PM

UN Report on Russians Killing Civilians in CAR Based on 'Unfounded Accusations' - Nebenzia

The report produced by the UN Panel of Experts on the Central African Republic (CAR) claiming that Russian personnel engaged in the killing of civilians is based on unfounded accusations, Russia Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a press conference on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The report produced by the UN Panel of Experts on the Central African Republic (CAR) claiming that Russian personnel engaged in the killing of civilians is based on unfounded accusations, Russia Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The UN report alleges that Russian instructors, along with the Central African Armed Forces (FACA), are responsible for committing human rights abuses, including indiscriminate killings of civilians in the context of military operations in the car.

"We have seen the report, we have analyzed what was in the report, we provided comments to that report, which were completely ignored, by the way, and it is the same story. It is ungrounded accusations, it is evidence gathered God knows where, the evidence by witnesses who are not identified, no chain of custody," Nebenzia said.

"Photos depicting meet people with white skin, claiming they're Russians all the time as if any person with a white skin is Russian, with elements of Photoshop, by the way," the diplomat added.

