UN Report on Syria Airstrikes Relies on Unverified Sources - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The UN board of inquiry report into airstrikes in Syria's Idlib province is based on unreliable sources, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Regrettably, the UN is also using for political purposes - I mean the board of inquiry for the northwest of Syria... The Russian Ministry of Defense, on an exceptional basis, examined the summary of this report and conducted its own investigation," Nebenzia said at a Security Council meeting. "Unfortunately, it has become a usual business to rely on unverified false data and banal fakes."

Nebenzia noted that Russia is aware of the fact that the sources of information used in the report were carefully hidden because they were opponents to the Syrian authorities and "masters" of staged chemical attacks.

The diplomat also raised concerns about the methodology for collecting evidence that was based on data found on social networks, remote interviews and photo editing.

Nebenzia said the Russian military was able to physically visit the sites of alleged strikes, inspect the buildings and take photographs.

"Evidence allows the Ministry of Defense to prove that the sites were not subject to air or artillery strikes," he stated.

The Board was established to investigate attacks on seven civilian facilities, including a school, a refugee camp and several medical institutions in the Syrian province of Idlib in April-July 2019, during a flare-up between the armed opposition and the government forces.