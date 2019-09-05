UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Report On Yemen Leaves No Excuse For UK, US, French Arms Supplies To Saudi Arabia - NGO

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 09:27 PM

UN Report on Yemen Leaves No Excuse for UK, US, French Arms Supplies to Saudi Arabia - NGO

The Human Rights Watch non-government organization told Sputnik on Thursday that the Western countries selling weapons to Saudi Arabia the United States, United Kingdom and France no longer had an excuse for their actions now that a recent UN report had exposed their possible complicity in war crimes in Yemen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The Human Rights Watch non-government organization told Sputnik on Thursday that the Western countries selling weapons to Saudi Arabia the United States, United Kingdom and France no longer had an excuse for their actions now that a recent UN report had exposed their possible complicity in war crimes in Yemen.

On Wednesday, the United Nations released a report stating that by arming and backing the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, the United States, the United Kingdom and France may be complicit in potential war crimes. The experts who compiled the report called for more accountability from all sides in the war.

"These Western governments, the US, UK and France now have no excuse to ignore the fact that there's a high likelihood the weapons they sell to Saudi Arabia are being used in strikes that violate the laws of war. We know for a fact that they're bombing school buses, bombing weddings, bombing funerals, and civilians are being killed indiscriminately .

.. We're calling on the US, UK and France to take heed of the UN's warnings and immediately cease all sales and transfers of weapons to Saudi Arabia," Deputy United Nations Director at Human Rights Watch Akshaya Kumar said.

The recent UN report was issued amid the intensified fighting between the Shia Houthi rebels and the government troops led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi. The violence resulted in multiple civilian casualties, with the deadliest episode taking place last week when more than 100 people died as a result of the Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes on a detention center.

Various human rights organizations have repeatedly called on the Western countries to stop arms supplies to Saudi Arabia, whose coalition, involved in the Yemeni conflict since March 2015, regularly conducts air strikes resulting in civilians deaths.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen France Died United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia March May 2015 All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE delegation participates in Seoul Defence Dialo ..

1 minute ago

Manchester City legend meets fans in UAE

31 minutes ago

Training programme for doctors on non-medical mana ..

1 hour ago

Russian President receives Al Zeyoudi

1 hour ago

Facebook combating vaccine related misinformation ..

2 hours ago

10 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.