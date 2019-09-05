UN Report on Yemen Leaves No Excuse for UK, US, French Arms Supplies to Saudi Arabia - NGO

The Human Rights Watch non-government organization told Sputnik on Thursday that the Western countries selling weapons to Saudi Arabia the United States, United Kingdom and France no longer had an excuse for their actions now that a recent UN report had exposed their possible complicity in war crimes in Yemen

On Wednesday, the United Nations released a report stating that by arming and backing the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, the United States, the United Kingdom and France may be complicit in potential war crimes. The experts who compiled the report called for more accountability from all sides in the war.

"These Western governments, the US, UK and France now have no excuse to ignore the fact that there's a high likelihood the weapons they sell to Saudi Arabia are being used in strikes that violate the laws of war. We know for a fact that they're bombing school buses, bombing weddings, bombing funerals, and civilians are being killed indiscriminately .

.. We're calling on the US, UK and France to take heed of the UN's warnings and immediately cease all sales and transfers of weapons to Saudi Arabia," Deputy United Nations Director at Human Rights Watch Akshaya Kumar said.

The recent UN report was issued amid the intensified fighting between the Shia Houthi rebels and the government troops led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi. The violence resulted in multiple civilian casualties, with the deadliest episode taking place last week when more than 100 people died as a result of the Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes on a detention center.

Various human rights organizations have repeatedly called on the Western countries to stop arms supplies to Saudi Arabia, whose coalition, involved in the Yemeni conflict since March 2015, regularly conducts air strikes resulting in civilians deaths.