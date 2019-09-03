UN Report on Yemen Proves Arms Sales to Saudis Add to Yemenis' Suffering - Oxfam

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Recent findings by UN experts regarding possible war crimes committed during the long-lasting Yemeni conflict prove that the sales of arms to the conflicting parties aggravate the sufferings of people in the war-torn country, Oxfam, a UK-based confederation of charities for alleviating poverty, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the UN Group of International and Regional Eminent Experts on Yemen released a report detailing scores of potential war crimes committed by various parties. States selling arms to the participants of the Yemeni conflict, including the United Kingdom, may be held responsible for their actions, as they exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the war-torn country, the experts said.

"The violations outlined by the UN are shocking and are all the proof that's needed of the misery and suffering being inflicted on the people of Yemen by a war partly fuelled by international arms sales," Oxfam's Yemen Country Director Muhsin Siddiquey said.

The international community must stop selling weapons to the warring sides and call for a ceasefire and inclusive negotiations, he added.

The Saudi-led coalition has been engaged in the civil war in Yemen since March 2015, when it began to carry out airstrikes against the Houthi rebels at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi. A UN human rights report released last year attributed most of the 16,000 civilian deaths in Yemen to the coalition's airstrikes on targets such as hospitals, schools and open-air markets. However, the report also said that all parties to the conflict are likely responsible for war crimes. According to UN estimates, over 20 million people in Yemen are currently in need of humanitarian assistance.

Saudi Arabia is the largest buyer of UK weapons. According to the UK-based Campaign Against Arms Trade, the United Kingdom has exported arms worth 5.7 billion Pounds ($7.45 billion) to the Saudi-led coalition since the start of the conflict in Yemen in 2015. Anti-arms campaigners have repeatedly criticized arms deliveries to the Saudi-led coalition, attempting to block them via court proceedings and legislative initiatives.