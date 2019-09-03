UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Report On Yemen Proves Arms Sales To Saudis Add To Yemenis' Suffering - Oxfam

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:37 PM

UN Report on Yemen Proves Arms Sales to Saudis Add to Yemenis' Suffering - Oxfam

Recent findings by UN experts regarding possible war crimes committed during the long-lasting Yemeni conflict prove that the sales of arms to the conflicting parties aggravate the sufferings of people in the war-torn country, Oxfam, a UK-based confederation of charities for alleviating poverty, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Recent findings by UN experts regarding possible war crimes committed during the long-lasting Yemeni conflict prove that the sales of arms to the conflicting parties aggravate the sufferings of people in the war-torn country, Oxfam, a UK-based confederation of charities for alleviating poverty, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the UN Group of International and Regional Eminent Experts on Yemen released a report detailing scores of potential war crimes committed by various parties. States selling arms to the participants of the Yemeni conflict, including the United Kingdom, may be held responsible for their actions, as they exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the war-torn country, the experts said.

"The violations outlined by the UN are shocking and are all the proof that's needed of the misery and suffering being inflicted on the people of Yemen by a war partly fuelled by international arms sales," Oxfam's Yemen Country Director Muhsin Siddiquey said.

The international community must stop selling weapons to the warring sides and call for a ceasefire and inclusive negotiations, he added.

The Saudi-led coalition has been engaged in the civil war in Yemen since March 2015, when it began to carry out airstrikes against the Houthi rebels at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi. A UN human rights report released last year attributed most of the 16,000 civilian deaths in Yemen to the coalition's airstrikes on targets such as hospitals, schools and open-air markets. However, the report also said that all parties to the conflict are likely responsible for war crimes. According to UN estimates, over 20 million people in Yemen are currently in need of humanitarian assistance.

Saudi Arabia is the largest buyer of UK weapons. According to the UK-based Campaign Against Arms Trade, the United Kingdom has exported arms worth 5.7 billion Pounds ($7.45 billion) to the Saudi-led coalition since the start of the conflict in Yemen in 2015. Anti-arms campaigners have repeatedly criticized arms deliveries to the Saudi-led coalition, attempting to block them via court proceedings and legislative initiatives.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen United Kingdom March May 2015 Market All Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends part of &#039;Achieve ..

26 minutes ago

Emaar Properties hires banks to arrange potential ..

41 minutes ago

National Election Committee approves final candida ..

41 minutes ago

52 young scholars to get scholarship cheques on Se ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes ..

4 minutes ago

Govt starts e-governance system in South, North Wa ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.