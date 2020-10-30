UrduPoint.com
UN Report Says 52 Staff Members Died In Last 18 Months In Violent Incidents Worldwide

Fri 30th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

UN Report Says 52 Staff Members Died in Last 18 Months in Violent Incidents Worldwide

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) A total of 52 United Nations personnel have been killed in the violent and safety-related incidents in 2019 and the first half of 2020, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing on Friday.

Earlier in the day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a new report on the safety and security of humanitarian personnel and protection of United Nations personnel that analyzed global security incidents over the past 18 months.

"The Secretary-General says, during the last 18 months, a total of 52 United Nations personnel lost their lives, owing to acts of violence and safety related incidents," Dujarric said.

The number of United Nations personnel killed by violent extremism in 2019 was five - a significant increase compared to no such casualties in 2018, the report said.

The number of direct attacks against United Nations premises was 53 - a steep increase from the 23 such incidents in 2018, the report added.

Fatalities due to malicious acts among uniformed peacekeepers decreased to 23 in 2019 from 27 in 2018, according to the report.

