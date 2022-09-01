UrduPoint.com

UN Report Says Possible Crimes Against Humanity Registered In China's Xinjiang

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 12:40 PM

UN Report Says Possible Crimes Against Humanity Registered in China's Xinjiang

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) said in a report that the detentions of Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) could represent international crimes and human rights violations.

In late May, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet paid a long-awaited UN official visit to China to report on alleged human rights abuses in XUAR. It was the first trip to the country by the UN human rights chief since 2005.

"The information currently available to OHCHR on implementation of the Government's stated drive against terrorism and 'extremism' in XUAR in the period 2017- 2019 and potentially thereafter, also raises concerns from the perspective of international criminal law. The extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim groups, pursuant to law and policy, in context of restrictions and deprivation more generally of fundamental rights enjoyed individually and collectively, may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity," the organization said in a statement on Wednesday, the last day of Bachelet on the job.

Xinjiang is China's largest region, where 25 million people of various ethnic backgrounds live, including 43% of Uyghurs, most of whom are Muslim. The region, bordering seven countries, including Afghanistan and Pakistan, has been considered an epicenter of terrorism and extremism for many years.

At the end of August 2018, experts from the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination reported that up to 1 million ethnic Uyghurs could be in Beijing-run "re-education camps" in Xinjiang.

Beijing has denied the existence of "re-education camps" on numerous occasions, insisting that the country is fully complying with the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

At the same time, various human rights and non-governmental organizations around the world have reported persistent violations of human rights in XUAR and criticized the United Nations and Bachelet for allegedly not doing enough to address human rights issues in the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World United Nations China Visit Job Same May August Criminals 2018 2019 Muslim All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

33 minutes ago
 Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood- ..

Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood-victims

1 hour ago
 UAE President assures all-out support for flood vi ..

UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the c ..

Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the country.

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st September 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.