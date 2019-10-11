UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Report Signals Yemeni People Should Unite, Overcome Differences - Yemen's Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 01:10 PM

UN Report Signals Yemeni People Should Unite, Overcome Differences - Yemen's Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani

The recently-released UN Development Programme's (UNDP) report shows that people of Yemen should overcome differences and unite to put an end to the humanitarian crisis in the country, Yemen's Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The recently-released UN Development Programme's (UNDP) report shows that people of Yemen should overcome differences and unite to put an end to the humanitarian crisis in the country, Yemen's Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani said.

The UNDP report, released later September warned that if the conflict in Yemen continues by 2022, the country will be considered as the poorest one in the world. According to the report, the total amount of poor people in Yemen reached 75 percent by the end of 2019.

"Such serious indicators & national duty obliges Yemenis to overcome differences unite under the constitutional legitimacy led by Prez Hadi [Yemeni President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi] to restore the state and defeat the coup, save Yemenis from this fate & end the worst global humanitarian crisis as classified by the UN," Al-Eryani wrote on Twitter .

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces led by Hadi and the Houthi movement has been ongoing since 2015. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people � nearly 80 percent of the country's population � currently in need of aid and protection.

Related Topics

World United Nations Information Minister Poor Twitter Yemen September 2015 2019 Undp From Government Million

Recent Stories

China stands with Pakistan on legal stance over Ka ..

4 minutes ago

Website of Islamabad police improperly updated

4 minutes ago

Nike says to shut down Oregon Project after Salaza ..

1 minute ago

Oil prices spike after Iranian tanker blast

1 minute ago

Putin Approves National 2030 Strategy of Artificia ..

1 minute ago

Aamir shines in Sindh’s victory, while Central P ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.