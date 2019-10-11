The recently-released UN Development Programme's (UNDP) report shows that people of Yemen should overcome differences and unite to put an end to the humanitarian crisis in the country, Yemen's Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The recently-released UN Development Programme's (UNDP) report shows that people of Yemen should overcome differences and unite to put an end to the humanitarian crisis in the country, Yemen's Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani said.

The UNDP report, released later September warned that if the conflict in Yemen continues by 2022, the country will be considered as the poorest one in the world. According to the report, the total amount of poor people in Yemen reached 75 percent by the end of 2019.

"Such serious indicators & national duty obliges Yemenis to overcome differences unite under the constitutional legitimacy led by Prez Hadi [Yemeni President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi] to restore the state and defeat the coup, save Yemenis from this fate & end the worst global humanitarian crisis as classified by the UN," Al-Eryani wrote on Twitter .

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces led by Hadi and the Houthi movement has been ongoing since 2015. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people � nearly 80 percent of the country's population � currently in need of aid and protection.