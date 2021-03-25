UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Report Warns Of 'hidden Epidemic' Of Elderly Drug Use

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 10:02 PM

UN report warns of 'hidden epidemic' of elderly drug use

The UN-linked International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) called in a report published Thursday for more action on what it termed the "hidden epidemic" of drug use among older people

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The UN-linked International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) called in a report published Thursday for more action on what it termed the "hidden epidemic" of drug use among older people.

The board's annual report notes that "today's ageing world population comes with a new challenge, namely an increased vulnerability of older people to drug use and drug dependence".

The report admits that "increased research and extended data collection" is needed in the field and also points out the lack of consensus on what constitutes an older person in this context.

The issue is further complicated by a study cited in the report which "estimates that the ageing process can be accelerated by at least 15 years among people with substance use problems".

Nevertheless it says the data that is already available suggests an "alarming trend".

In the United States for example, studies are cited which show that the use of pain relievers, tranquilisers and sedatives is higher for older people than among the general population.

In addition the report says that "when comparing past-year drug use for people aged 65 and older in the United States, the use of cannabis increased from 1.2 per cent in 2012 to 5.

1 per cent in 2019".

Aspects of the phenomenon can also be observed in lower-income countries.

"Estimates on substance use in India and Nigeria show considerable use of non-medical pharmaceutical opioids and cough syrup among the 45-64 age group, and in Nigeria, the non-medical use of tranquillizers was most prevalent among people aged 60-64," according to the report.

The INCB says more attention is needed on the problem in order to tailor treatment programmes for this age group.

Among the specific challenges they face is "polypharmacy or the mixing of five or more medications per day -- either prescription, over-the-counter or illegal drugs".

This form of misuse can make older people particularly vulnerable to developing an array of conditions including respiratory problems, liver disease and diabetes.

In addition, "stigma and shame" stemming from substance abuse can lead to isolation.

The report also draws attention to how the coronavirus pandemic has "negatively affected" the global supply chain of medicines and disrupted access to mental health treatment services.

The INCB says this disruption is "extremely worrisome", given the toll that lockdowns and other restrictions are taking on citizens' mental health.

Related Topics

India World Drugs Lead United States Nigeria 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Guterres Urges North Korea to Resume Contacts for ..

38 seconds ago

US Starts Review of Whether Myanmar Crimes Against ..

39 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates APN ..

40 seconds ago

2900 sugar bags recovered from stockers

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns former President Asif Zarda ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid was an icon of giving, humanity: ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.