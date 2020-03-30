UN Reports 100 Employees Test Positive for COVID-19 Worldwide - Spokesman

The United Nations confirmed that 100 of its employees worldwide have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The United Nations confirmed that 100 of its employees worldwide have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"As of today, we have 100 confirmed cases among UN staff worldwide," Dujarric told reporters.

Meanwhile, the number of visit into the UN headquarters building in New York City had dropped from usual 11,000 to 89 on Monday.

New York City is the epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States.

The total number of COVID-19 cases across the world has so far exceeded 745,300, with more than 35,300 deaths.