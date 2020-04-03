UrduPoint.com
UN Reports 111 Employees, With 23 In US, Test Positive For COVID-19 - Spokesman

The United Nations has registered 111 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) among its personnel worldwide, including 23 employees working in the United States, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

"There are 111 confirmed cases among the UN worldwide," Dujarric said.

"23 UN staff in the United States tested positive, so that includes staff from New York and Washington, where the World Bank and IMF [International Monetary Fund] are housed."

So far, there has been one COVID-19-related death among UN workers. On March 28, UN's Food and Agriculture Organization Director-General QU Dongyu said that one of the employees died of the infection.

The total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide so far has reached 981,221, and 50,230 people died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.

