UN Reports 24 Employees Worldwide Test Positive For Novel Coronavirus - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

UN Reports 24 Employees Worldwide Test Positive for Novel Coronavirus - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The United Nations confirms that 24 of its staffers across the world have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The total number of UN cases, not just in headquarters, but of UN cases, is 24," Dujarric said.

Earlier on Friday, UN World food Program Executive Director David Beasley said that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The United Nations headquarters in New York City reported that an employee from the Secretariat and a diplomat from the Philippines Permanent Mission had also contracted the virus.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked all staff working at the headquarters complex to telecommute until April 12.

United Nations daily noon briefings, previously held in-person, were also switched to a video-conference mode after a journalist from the UN Correspondents Association had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to Dujarric, the number of people coming to the UN headquarters building in Manhattan has decreased from usual 11,000 to 247 on Friday.

